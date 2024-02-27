Greece DMV to reopen Tuesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Greece DMV will reopen its doors to the general public on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. after completing a Cashier Station Modernization Project, which includes installing two new wheelchair-accessible stations.

The Greece DMV has been closed since Jan. 26.

The construction project comes after the Henrietta DMV was moved to a new and improved location on Jefferson Road in 2022. The County Clerk’s Office has made updating and modernizing Monroe County DMV locations a priority over the last four years.