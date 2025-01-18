Greece man files lawsuit accusing town of silencing him about home assessment complaints

GREECE, N.Y. — A Greece man has filed a lawsuit against the town. Ryan Murphy says the town tried to silence him after speaking out on social media about his home assessments going up year after year.

The lawsuit also names Michelle Marini, the former Greece deputy town supervisor. She resigned after she was indicted on charges of grand larceny and corrupting the government.

She’s also accused of unlawfully tracking a Greece resident using GPS and Murphy believes he is that resident. He says after the town sent him a cease-and-desist letter, he found a tracking device on his car.