Greece Police investigate possible Kia and Hyundai thefts at two dealerships

GREECE, N.Y. — Greece Police are investigating what may be two burglaries at two car dealerships, Matthews Hyundai and Matthews Kia.

The two dealerships are on West Ridge Road in Greece near each other. News10NBC saw Greece Police officers at both dealerships on Wednesday morning.

Our photographer noticed officers checking out a car left running on West Ridge Road near the dealerships. News10NBC has reached out to Greece Police for more information.

Local leaders have raised alarms about an increase in thefts for Kia and Hyundai models because of how-to videos circulating on TikTok. Leaders also say the two automakers failed to add proper anti-theft technology, making the cars easy to hotwire with a USB cable.