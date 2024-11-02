Greece Police, NYS cracking down on illegal cannabis sales

Police cracking down on illegal cannabis sales

GREECE, N.Y. — Greece Police are cracking down on illegal cannabis sales with the help of the New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM).

On Wednesday, the OCM and Greece Police searched nine shops located across Monroe County for illegal cannabis and padlocked them. Seven people were arrested in this case and are now barred from getting a cannabis license if they apply in the future, according to an OCM spokesperson.

“If we come and find you operating, we are going to take all the enforcement steps that we have at our disposal against you. So at this stage, if we show up and take action, there’s no longer a way for them to clean up the act and try to operate legally,” the OCM spokesperson said.

Nine shops now have signs on their doors after being raided by investigators.

After the success of this investigation in Greece, the state office says it plans to do more routine enforcements with other agencies. The OCM says it has lots of officers working in Western New York and they’re out every week.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.