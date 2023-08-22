Greece woman found not guilty of murder, convicted of lesser charge in husband’s death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Greece woman was convicted Tuesday of criminally negligent homicide in connection with the death of her husband last September.

Skavon Andrews, 68, was found not guilty of second-degree murder and convicted by a jury of the lesser charge, according to the county District Attorney’s office.

Skavon Andrews was arrested last year in the fatal shooting of Rawleigh Andrews, her husband of 40 years. He was found lying in the driveway of the couple’s Vintage Lane home with a gunshot wound to the head.