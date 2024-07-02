Guide to Fourth of July celebrations around the Rochester area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thursday is the Fourth of July. The Rochester area will celebrate American independence with fireworks, parades, a 5K race, and more. Here is your guide to celebrations in the city, towns, and villages on Thursday:

Downtown Rochester

The city is hosting a downtown fireworks extravaganza. Both the Broad Street Bridge and Court Street Bridge will be closed to traffic so people can watch the fireworks from them. People are welcome to bring a chair.

The fireworks will launch at 10 p.m. The show will last 15 to 20 minutes and there is free parking at the Sister Cities Garage, Court Street Garage, and Washington Square Garage. These areas will close starting at 8 p.m. until the fireworks viewers leave:

Court Street from South Avenue to Exchange Boulevard

Broad Street from South Avenue to Exchange Boulevard

Innovative Field

Innovative Field will have fireworks after the Rochester Red Wings take on the Buffalo Bison. Gates open at 5 p.m. for the game and the first pitch is at 6:45 p.m.

The first 1,000 fans at the game will get a small American flag from the Veterans Outreach Center. The Red Wings will wear Fourth of July themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off after the game to benefit the Wegman’s Child Life Program at Golisano Children’s Hospital and RocDog. You can get tickets to the game here.

Irondequoit

Irondequoit is holding a Fourth of July Festival with a 10K race, craft fair, parade, fireworks, and more at the town hall. You can see the complete schedule here. Here are some of the events:

Irondequoit’s two-mile race starts at 8 a.m. and 10K race starts five minutes later. Both begin at Christ the King Church and end at Irondequoit Town Hall. You can sign up and learn more here.

There will be a beverage garden for people 21 and older. It’s operated by the American Legion Post #134.

There will be children’s entertainment by the gazebo. It includes balloon twisting, laser tag, pony rides, and lawn games.

There will be a craft fair from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. in front of the library. Local artists will sell goods.

The schedule for live music includes the bands Yacht Club, Uptown Groove, and GAZEBO.

Fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. People can watch them from the town hall lawn and, for the first time ever, music will accompany the fireworks.

Brighton

Brighton is holding its annual 5K race, festivities, and fireworks display. The 5K race will begin at 8 a.m. at Brighton High School on Winton Road. You can register for the race here.

After that, there will be food, games, and entertainment from 2 to 10 p.m. at Meridian Centre Park. Professor Jangle / aka Mike Reich will perform at 6 p.m. and The Skycoasters will perform at 8 p.m. The fireworks will begin at 9:50 p.m.

Genesee Country Village and Museum

Genesee Country Village and Museum is celebrating Independence Day with 19th century style parade around the village square. It begins at 1:30 p.m.

There will also be other festivities. A naturalization ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. to welcome new American citizens. There will also a pie-eating contest from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. The festivities also include a chicken BBQ and patriotic tunes. You can see a complete schedule here.

Greece

Greece is holding an old-fashioned Fourth of July celebration at its town hall. It will feature a performance from 1970s and 80s arena rock group Jefferson Starship, a band that’s had multiple top 40 singles.

The celebration will start with a 5K race, the Freedom Run, at 7 a.m. starting at Greece Town Hall on 1 Vince Tofany Blvd. You can sign up here.

Food trucks and family activities will begin at 4 p.m. Jefferson Starship will perform at 8 p.m. You can see the full schedule here.