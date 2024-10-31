Guide to Halloween celebrations on Thursday in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Halloween has arrived. Several local organizations are holding family-friendly celebrations on Thursday evening with activities and plenty of candy.

Several local businesses have joined Rise Up Rochester for a Trunk-or-Treat event that runs from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Tops parking lot on West Avenue. It will feature DJ Coco from Radio 105.5. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The Thurston Road YMCA Neighborhood Center is holding a Halloween bash from 5 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Family Dollar on Thurston Road. The event will feature 20 local organizations including People’s Choice Kitchen, Wegmans, the Rochester Police Department, and the Rochester Fire Department. There will be a photo booth, costume contest, pumpkin painting, and games.

The Avenue Children’s Theatre Project is teaming up with the Lincoln Branch Library for a Halloween celebration. Aveoween runs from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lincoln Branch Library at 851 Joseph Ave. For the sixth year, the event will transform the library into a haunted wonderland of iconic characters, trick-or-treating, and enchanting storytelling.