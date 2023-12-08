Hanukkah begins with lighting of menorah; Brighton bakery all ready for 8 days of holiday

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — Sunday Thursday was the beginning of the first night of Hanukkah, also known as the Festival of Lights. Organizers have put up large menorahs at over a dozen sites across Monroe County.

The menorahs have a message. Organizers say that they symbolize religious freedom for all, and the victory of light over darkness, to the thousands of daily passers-by.

“But what makes Hanukkah unique is that the message of Hanukkah is really such a universal message, which is why even when we light the menorah at home, it’s lit either at the door or at the window, so that the message of the mirror really shines to the world outside, because it is a message of, you know, sometimes you have to do what’s right, even if it seems difficult,” Rabbi Nechemia Vogel said.

Malek’s Bakery in Brighton started baking their pastries at 4 a.m. Thursday to prepare for the first night of the eight-day holiday.

Traditionally, Hanukkah foods are fried in oil. That’s because, according to the Torah, after the Jewish people rededicated the holy temple after the victory over the Greeks, they found a day’s worth of oil. But instead of just a day, it lasted them for eight days.

This is a tradition that Malek’s Bakery is keeping alive. And they have a specialty pastry that has already sold out one flavor.

“So these are traditional sufganiyot, which is Hebrew for donuts, and these are the traditional jelly donuts. So just yeasted donut with raspberry jelly and cinnamon and a cinnamon sugar. Powdered sugar. We have our brownie, which is a chocolate cream-filled donut with a little drizzle. We’ve got Boston cream over here. Kind of a traditional American take. And the caramel drizzle brownie has already sold out,” said Naftali Hanau of Malek’s Bakery.

The bakery has hopes to sell a couple thousand donuts this holiday. And if you’re looking for any Hanukkah events, check here.