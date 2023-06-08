Heart Walk & Run ceremony will be indoors Thursday night; Latest on other rescheduled events

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Here’s the latest update on events that were rescheduled because of the air quality due to the Canadian wildfires. You can learn more about the current air quality here.

Rochester Heart Walk & Run

The ceremony for the Rochester Heart Walk & Run will take place indoors at Monroe Community College on East Henrietta Road on Thursday, June 8. The doors open at 5 p.m. and the ceremony starts at 6 p.m.

The actual walk and run is canceled. Instead, participants are encouraged to complete a 5K on their own whenever the air is safe.

Tour de Cure

The Tour de Cure is postponed and a new date hasn’t yet been announced. The bicycle race was originally scheduled for Saturday, June 10. The Tour de Cure raises funds to support people living with diabetes and the work of the American Diabetes Association.

It will be held at the Xerox Campus at 147 Chiyoda Drive in Webster. Registration is $15 and cyclists can sign up here. Cyclists are required to raise $250 or $50 for youth 17 and under.

County facilities

The Seneca Park Zoo, county parks, and county golf courses reopened on Thursday after being closed on Wednesday due to air quality.