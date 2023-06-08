Air quality update: Moderate now could become unhealthy for some Thursday afternoon

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The air quality is moderate on Thursday morning in the Rochester region but is expected to become unhealthy for some during the afternoon because of the Canadian wildfires.

That’s why the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has extended the air quality health advisory throughout Thursday. The advisory remains for Western New York, Central New York, Long Island, New York City Metro, Lower Hudson Valley, Upper Hudson Valley, and Eastern Lake Ontario.

The air quality and visibility won’t be nearly as bad as Wednesday as the worst smoke has shifted downstate. The smoke is expected to clear up this weekend because rain will shift the wind direction farther south, away from Rochester.

You can see real-time updates on air quality through AirNow, an air quality monitoring system run by several government agencies including the Environmental Protection Agency. It tracks particulate matter 2.5, particles so fine that they can travel deep in the respiratory tract.

As of Thursday morning, the air around Rochester is moderate, which means most people won’t be affected unless they’re usually sensitive to pollution. If the air gets into the unhealthy range as it did on Wednesday, everyone should shorten outdoor activities or postpone them until air quality is better. In addition, people with heart or lung disease, along with older and younger people, should avoid all outdoor activities.

People should move indoors or call a medical professional if they experience coughing or difficulty breathing. The Humane Society at Lollypop says pets’ outside time should be limited when the air reaches the unhealthy range. Pet owners should watch for coughing, difficulty breathing, fatigue, or watery eyes.

Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza recommends wearing an N95 or KN95 mask outside if breathing is difficult.

Northernly winds have carried smoke and particulate matter from wildfires around Quebec, Canada hundreds of miles away to Rochester. Canada is experiencing one of its worst wildfire seasons ever. More than 160 fires have been reported in Quebec including at least 114 that were still out of control on Tuesday. The fires have forced about 10,000 people from their homes in Quebec.

