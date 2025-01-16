Historical society plans to rebuild after fire at Victorian mansion in Brockport

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — The community is coming together after a fire at the historic Morgan-Manning House in Brockport on Tuesday night.

News10NBC’s Tom Kowalski spoke with neighbors and the Western Monroe Historical Society about the building’s community impact and plans for the beloved site. Paul Kimball, president of the Western Monroe Historical Society, expressed hope despite the damage.

“It is bad, but it’s not as bad as we anticipated it. Our intent is to rebuild the building and to open it back up to the public and make it so they can enjoy it again,” Kimball said.

The fire, which started in the basement, was electrical in nature. It spread through a heat duct to the second floor, causing significant damage.

“The far left corner in that room, the second floor collapsed down into the first floor. And that’s where most of the damage is confined to,” Kimball said.

Mary Lynn Turner, the society’s treasurer, found the event deeply distressing.

“The first time I heard the crashing of windows, the cracking of glass, and it was the Victorian bedroom that went first. A little bit of me died every time I heard that,” she shared.

Longtime Brockport resident Deborah Diorio highlighted the house’s importance to the community.

“We’ve all had so many memories here. I know our school children visit here. And there’s a Christmas candlelight show they put on every Christmas and a peddler’s market. It’s just a real part of the town and just heartbreaking to see the loss,” Diorio said.

The Monroe County Fire Bureau has not yet determined the full extent of the damage but confirmed there were no injuries.

The Western Monroe Historical Society was formed to preserve and restore the Victorian-era Morgan-Manning House, built in 1854. The society has held tours of the house, educational programs, community events, school partnerships, and scholarships.

