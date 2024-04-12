How close are the lilacs to blooming in Highland Park?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The 126th annual Lilac Festival is less than a month away. Highland Park will once again be filled with live music, crowds, and fragrant scents of Lilacs starting May 10.

How close are the lilacs to blooming, considering how unusually warm and dry the winter was? First Alert Meteorologist Alex Bielfeld explains how spring in progressing in the Rochester area and across the country. News10NBC also spoke with Marci Muller, a horticulturalist with the Cornell Cooperative Extension about the timing for flower blooms this spring.

“As far as the weather for older established plants, they’re gonna be fine. They can handle the changes. The lack of water is probably the biggest issue,” she said.

The free festival runs for 10 days in a row, from Friday, May 10 through Sunday, May 19. It runs from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. each day. The festival typically draws over half a million people and features the largest collection of lilacs in the northeast. You can learn more and see this year’s music lineup here.