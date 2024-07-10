Ontario County prepares for severe storms a year after damaging flooding

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — Severe storms with possible flooding, damaging winds, and heavy downpours are on the way for Western New York and the Finger Lakes region on Wednesday afternoon.

Ontario County is among the areas preparing for the storm, stemming from the remnants of Tropical Storm Beryl. The county gave out sandbags to residents on Tuesday and ran out by 7 p.m. Some local stores including Walmart do carry sandbags.

It has been about a year since the flooding in Canandaigua and other parts of the county that damaged nearly 100 homes, displacing residents and leaving some roads underwater. You can see photos from that flood here.

Governor Kathy Hochul released a statement saying the state will closely monitor Wednesday’s weather and is encouraging everyone to stay vigilant.

The state’s Department of Transportation has more than 3,000 supervisors and operators on standby. Hocul’s office says there are hundreds of dump trucks available as well.

The Thruway Authority also has hundreds of staff on standby and plans to use messages along the Thruway to warn drivers of severe weather conditions. NYSEG and RG&E will closely monitor for any power outages.

To prepare for the storm, everyone should have a flashlight and extra batteries, a first aid kit, emergency food and water, essential medicines, cash, and medical cards.