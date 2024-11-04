Election Day: See who’s on your ballot and where to vote

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a record-breaking turnout for early voting in Monroe County, it’s the countdown until Election Day. People who haven’t already cast their ballots will do so on Tuesday.

While the presidential race is on the ballot, there are many other important positions to consider. That includes races for Congress, U.S. Senate, Family Court, State Supreme Court, and much more.

On Election Day, you must vote at your designated polling location, which may change from year to year. You can check on your polling location on your county’s Board of Elections website. You can also see a sample ballot to see the options you have.

Reviewing the ballot ahead of time is a great way to ensure familiarity with all available candidates. Some candidates, like both presidential candidates, appear twice on the same ballot under different parties. Voters should only fill out one circle in each column, using a blue or black pen.

First-time voters need to provide identification, while those who have voted before only need a signature. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Election Day.

How to learn more about the candidates’ stances

As part of News10NBC’s election coverage, we offered two minutes of free airtime to each major party candidate to make their case to you. The rules are each candidate gets two minutes, no editing, no advice given to candidates, and each candidate only gets one take. Not everyone took the offer. You can see the candidates’ responses here.

What do the latest polls show the presidential race?

The latest NBC poll shows the presidential race in a dead heat, with both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump receiving 49% support from respondents. The remaining 2% either chose a third-party candidate or were undecided.

There is a significant gender gap in voter preferences, with 67% of Harris supporters being women and 69% of Trump supporters being men. Additionally, 54% of registered voters in the poll said they had already voted, with another 11% planning to vote early. Harris leads among early voters by about 7 points, while Trump has a 16-point advantage among those waiting until Election Day.

With such a tight race, the true winner may not be known on election night itself, as each state has different rules regarding the counting of early votes and mail-in ballots.

While polls provide an idea of voter sentiment, they are not perfect predictors, with a margin of error of plus or minus three percent in this particular survey. Ultimately, the Electoral College, not the popular vote, determines the winner of the presidential election.

