Inspection report: Java’s Cafe on Gibbs Street cited with multiple health violations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Health says Java’s Cafe on Gibbs Street in downtown Rochester was cited with multiple health violations, two of which were critical, during an inspection on Friday.
According to the report, one critical violation was over food that was either spoiled or from an unapproved source. The other critical violation was over either not having enough refrigerator spaces or refrigerators being improperly designed operated.
The report also cited the cafe for tobacco use, inaccessible handwashing facilities, dirty ventilation hoods and exhaust fans, dirty surfaces, and litter on the premises. In addition, inspects say they found insects or rodents on the premises and the cafe didn’t have the proper measures to prevent insects and rodents from entering. Javas was also cited for having living quarters not completely separate from food service operations.
News10NBC has reached out to Javas for a comment. The report comes after another cafe on Rochester’s East End, SPoT Coffee, was cited with 14 health violations including one that was critical. SPoT has reopened after being closed for six days.
You can see the full list of citations for Javas here:
- Item 1H- Critical Violation [RED] Food from unapproved source, spoiled, adulterated on premises.
- Item 5E-Critical Violation [RED] Enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45°F as required.
- Item 8A- Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service, from potential sources of contamination (e.g., food uncovered, mislabeled, stored on floor, missing or inadequate sneeze guards, food containers double stacked).
- Item 9B- Tobacco is used; eating, drinking in food preparation, dishwashing food storage areas; Item 10B- Non-food contact surfaces and equipment are improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained (equipment not readily accessible for cleaning, surface not smooth finish).
- Item 12E-Handwashing facilities inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap, and single service towels or hand drying devices missing.
- Item 14A- Insects, rodents present.
- Item 14B- Effective measures not used to control entrance (rodent-, insect-proof construction). Harborage areas available for rodents, insects and other vermin.
- Item 15A- Floors, walls, ceilings, not smooth, properly constructed, in disrepair, dirty surfaces.
- Item 15B- Lighting and ventilation inadequate, fixtures not shielded, dirty ventilation hoods, ductwork, filters, exhaust fans.
- Item 15C- Premises littered, unnecessary equipment and article present, living quarters no completely separated for food service operations, live animals, birds and pets not excluded.