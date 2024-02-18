Inspection report: Java’s Cafe on Gibbs Street cited with multiple health violations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Health says Java’s Cafe on Gibbs Street in downtown Rochester was cited with multiple health violations, two of which were critical, during an inspection on Friday.

According to the report, one critical violation was over food that was either spoiled or from an unapproved source. The other critical violation was over either not having enough refrigerator spaces or refrigerators being improperly designed operated.

The report also cited the cafe for tobacco use, inaccessible handwashing facilities, dirty ventilation hoods and exhaust fans, dirty surfaces, and litter on the premises. In addition, inspects say they found insects or rodents on the premises and the cafe didn’t have the proper measures to prevent insects and rodents from entering. Javas was also cited for having living quarters not completely separate from food service operations.

News10NBC has reached out to Javas for a comment. The report comes after another cafe on Rochester’s East End, SPoT Coffee, was cited with 14 health violations including one that was critical. SPoT has reopened after being closed for six days.

You can see the full list of citations for Javas here: