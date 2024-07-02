Interim RCSD superintendent starts first week on the job

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District’s new interim superintendent has started his first week on the job.

Demario Strickland took over on Monday after Dr. Carmine Peluso left the district to become the superintendent of Churchville-Chili schools.

Strickland had been the district’s deputy superintendent of teaching and learning. The district chose Strickland after a search of both internal and external candidates.

