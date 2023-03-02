Investigation continues into officer-involved deadly shooting

ONTARIO, N.Y. – The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation continues following last night’s officer-involved shooting. They say 31-year-old Brandon Zurkan, from Warren Pennsylvania, led deputies on a high-speed chase before he was shot and killed for pointing a gun at officers.

Before that Zurkan is accused of firing multiple shots from inside his car. The chase ended on South Main Street, in between a home and storage business. It all started several miles away in East Bloomfield.

”I just left Rochester for this reason. Came back to this community thinking it’s going to be more quiet, and something like this happens,” said Brent Semmler of Canandaigua.

Before leading Ontario County Sheriff’s Deputies on a chase, a concerned citizen called 911 to report the sounds of gunfire coming from a car being driven erratically. The deputy tried to stop the driver, Zurkan, on Route 5 near the West Avenue extension.

”The deputy observed the sedan cross over the centerline two times, and activated his emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the vehicle,” said Sheriff David Cirencione, Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.

Once in Canandaigua, officers say Zurkan fired multiple gunshots from his car on South Pearl Street. The chase eventually came up Parrish Street. Surveillance video from the Sunoco Gas Station shows Zurkan allegedly speeding through the intersection of Parrish and East Main Street. Officers say he struck a curb at the City Mini Storage Company disabling his car. The sheriff says Zurkan got out of his car with a gun and started walking toward the officers. For more than eight minutes they tried to deescalate the situation.

”The officers were verbally engaging him, trying to bring this situation down, and then tried to engage in that conversation where they were able to offer him assistance,” Chief Matthew Nielsen, Canandaigua Police Department.

Two deputies and two police officers fired their weapons after they say Zurkin raised his firearm at them. Zurkan was taken to FF Thompson Hospital where he died a short time later. Meanwhile, officers searched his car, which they say was not stolen.

”There was another firearm located within the vehicle. More ammunition, and a full magazine for the handgun that was found on the scene,” Sheriff Cirencione said.

As far as why Zurkan was in Ontario County remains a mystery.

”Our officers and investigators are trying to connect with family and law enforcement down in Pennsylvania, but to this point, have found no connections, and no reason why he would’ve been up here at 11:30 last night,” Sheriff Cirencione said.

As per state protocol, the State Attorney General’s Office is also investigating this incident. The four officers involved have been placed on administrative duty.