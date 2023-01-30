Irondequoit’s new police chief takes oath of office Monday

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – The Town of Irondequoit officially welcomed its new police chief on Monday. Scott Peters is no stranger to the law enforcement community. He takes on his new role after having served nearly 27 years with the Rochester Police Department.

Peters began his career in 1992 as a patrol officer and rose through the ranks, holding roles throughout the department, including commanding officer of the department’s SWAT team, commanding officer of the Narcotics Enforcement Team, and deputy chief of operations. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

When he retired from the RPD in June 2019, he joined the District Attorney’s Office as a major felony crimes investigator.

“I am excited to be back in uniform and leading the 50 great women and men that make up this department and I look forward to building strong community relationships,” said Peters. “Several of my goals include getting officers involved with a regional task force, as well as working with the town to reinvigorate the teen police academy.”

Peters was appointed as the new chief of police at the Irondequoit Town Board meeting on January 17.

“Scott Peters brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in law enforcement, along with strong morals and honesty that will help strengthen the police department as well as our community,” said Irondequoit Town Supervisor Rory Fitzpatrick.