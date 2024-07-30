‘It don’t sit well’: Bills’ Dion Dawkins reacts to weekend violence in Rochester

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins was asked about the violence over the weekend in Rochester. Five people were killed in four separate violent events. A shooting at a park barbecue on Sunday left two people dead and five others injured.

“I have children. When people are doing things around environments when children are at play, it don’t sit well,” Dawkins said.

He said the people who cause problems need to think about it, which could save lives.