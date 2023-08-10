‘It’s scary’: Reaction to child porn arrest of Spencerport teacher

SPENCERPORT, N.Y. — A lot of families are having serious conversations Wednesday evening after learning a teacher at the Spencerport Central School District has been charged with child pornography.

“You just have to teach your child at a young age the things that you don’t want to talk about,” said David Burna, a parent whose child attends Cosgrove Middle School.

The Spencerport superintendent is encouraging families to ask their children about their online activity.

Ian Milam of Pittsford is a sixth-grade math teacher at Cosgrove Middle School in Spencerport. Greece police started investigating him back on May 3. Prosecutors say Milam posed as a high school student on Snapchat and sent and received sexually explicit photos and videos with young girls.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, district officials said Milam passed a background check when he was hired, and an internal review is underway.

The parent we spoke with says his child was a sixth grader at Cosgrove and is heading to the seventh grade. He wasn’t a student of Ian Milam but knows who he is. He has never heard anything concerning until now about Milam.

“It’s just sad, and how do you prevent it from happening again?” Burna said.

Milam has been charged with child pornography. Burna says it’s news no parent wants to hear.

“Luckily someone came forward and said something is not right, but again it’s upsetting, it’s scary,” Burna.

Not only is it scary, but it’s also shocking, Burna explained. Back in April, a Spencerport High School security guard pleaded guilty to child pornography charges. Investigators say 28-year-old Jason Lane also took photos of girls inside the school.

Now just months later, sixth-grade teacher Milam is accused of posing as a Spencerport High School student on Snapchat and sending sexually explicit photos and videos to an 11-year-old girl. He’s also accused of coercing a 12-year-old girl to send him inappropriate photos.

Spencerport’s Superintendent Ty Zinkiewich says the district is working with investigators to find out if any students are involved and encouraged families to talk with children about their online activity.

It’s something Burna says he and his wife do on a regular basis.

“Their mother is very watchful of what they do, and she has certain tools on her phone that can keep the kids from going to certain sites,” Burna said.

Ian Milam has been placed on administrative leave.

Prosecutors say he used two Snapchat accounts—”Matt Eckler” and “MIKEY WIKEY 37.” If your child has been contacted or interacted with these accounts, call the FBI tip line, (585) 279-0085.