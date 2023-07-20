JD Sports and Wingstop will open at Mall at Greece Ridge

GREECE, N.Y. — The Mall at Greece Ridge will welcome some new businesses soon, including a sports clothing and shoe store and the much anticipated Wingstop.

The mall announced on Thursday that JD Sports is coming to the mall. To make room, the mall is renovating the space occupied by Hot Topic, which will move to a neighboring space at the mall.

In addition, Restocked is moving in early August to the space next door to Dubai Jewelers at the mall. Right now, its across from Jim’s. Restocked will operate at the new location throughout the back-to-school season.

The mall confirms that Wingstop will open sometime in late August and early September. Wingstop offers cooked-to-order wings, tenders, and chicken sandwiches. It will open next door to LOFT with an exterior only entrance.

The mall previously confirmed that Apple Cinemas will open sometime in 2024 in the former Regal Cinemas space. The location at Greece Ridge will allow customers to order pub-style food including wings, burgers, wraps, and fries right from their seats.