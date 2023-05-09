Apple Cinemas is coming to Mall at Greece Ridge

GREECE, N.Y. — Apple Cinemas is coming to a second location in the region. Apple Cinemas announced it will develop a 60,000-square-foot movie theater space at the Mall at Greece Ridge.

The location at Greece Ridge will allow customers to order pub-style food including wings, burgers, wraps, and fries right from their seats. The release from Apple Cinemas didn’t specify when the Greece Ridge location will open.

This comes as Apple Cinemas works to open a theater with nine screens, a kitchen, and a bar in Pittsford Plaza. It’s developing the 27,000-square-foot area that used to be Pittsford Cinema, which closed in June 2022. That location is expected to open by mid-summer.

In March, The Regal Theater closed at Greece Ridge, amid a wave of closures at Regal theaters nationwide.

Apple Cinemas is based out of Massachusetts and it has 12 locations throughout the northeast. Pittsford is expected to be the first location to open in New York State.