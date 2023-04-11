Judge denies attempt to stop Rochester-area Whole Foods from opening Wednesday

BRIGHTON, N.Y. The legal fight between Whole Foods developers and Brighton Grassroots that has been going on for years seems to be over, at least for now.

The Hon. Donald A. Greenwood, an appellate judge, declined to stop Whole Foods from opening. The group Brighton Grassroots asked the judge to delay the Wednesday opening of Whole Foods, but the judge declined that request. The group filed an appeal after another judge ruled in favor of the developers last month.

Tuesday, Brighton Grassroots lawyer Aaron Saykin raised the issue of safety due to the amount of traffic in the area surrounding the new plaza on Monroe Avenue. He also repeated the group’s previous argument that Whole Foods is encroaching on the Auburn Trail, which runs behind the plaza. Saykin asked the court to require the town and developer to get approval from the state legislature.

Lawyer Warren Rosenbaum, who represents the developers, the Daniele family, says Brighton Grassroots did not prove opening this Whole Foods would cause immediate irreparable harm. He also said they have shelves stocked, employees in place and are ready for business.

Since the judge declined to issue a temporary restraining order, Whole Foods’ doors will open at 7 a.m. Wednesday for customers. However, the appeal is still ongoing. It’s long been a legal football. And on Monday, Brighton Grassroots tried a last-minute block, asking a state appellate judge to delay the store opening.

This comes after a state Supreme Court judge sided with developers last month, allowing the project to move forward.

