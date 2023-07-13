Judge rules woman has ownership in Greece home health aide allegedly bought with her money

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The case of a woman allegedly swindled out of thousands by her home health aide – who is accused of using the money to buy a house – was back in court Thursday.

Alpha Harris was arrested in June, accused of stealing more than $60,000 from a woman for whom she cared. Harris is accused of buying a home in Greece with some of that money.

MORE: Lawyers, documents say health aide used 90-year-old patient’s money, credit rating and signature to buy a home, BMW

On Thursday, a New York State Supreme Court judge ruled that 90-year-old Hilda McCleod has ownership in that home. That allows McCleod or one of her advocates to go into the home to inspect it and make sure it’s not damaged.

The lawsuit asks the court to order the sale of the house so that McCleod can get her money back.

The court did not schedule a date for her representatives to go inside for a sale date.

Harris was not in court Thursday, but she is scheduled to be arraigned on criminal charges next week.



