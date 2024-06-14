Juneteenth events: City hall block party on Friday and more celebrations this weekend

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Juneteenth, a federal holiday that commemorates freedom from slavery, is on Wednesday, June 19. The Rochester area is holding celebrations and events at museums ahead of the holiday. Here’s your guide:

Rochester City Hall Juneteenth Block Party (Friday)

The City of Rochester will kick off its celebration at 11 a.m. on Friday by raising the Juneteenth flag at City Hall on Church Street.

After that, the block party will begin on Church Street with food trucks, music and an RTS wrapped in the colors of the Juneteenth Flag. It will run through 2 p.m.

Genesee Country Village and Museum (Thursday through Saturday)

The Genesee Country Village and Museum in Mumford is holding exhibits to learn about freedom from slavery. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Guests can learn about the inspiration for Juneteenth at the print shop. An exhibit will explain how over 250,000 enslaved people in Texas in 1865 learned that they were free, under the Emancipation Proclamation that President Lincoln had signed two years earlier.

People can also explore the Nathaniel Rochester House, a site of enslavement in Rochester from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The curator of collections will describe the research into slavery in Rochester. There will also be performance from the Black Storytelling League of Rochester at noon on Friday and Saturday. You can see a complete list of activities ang get tickets here.

Strong National Museum of Play (Saturday)

The Strong National Museum of Play is offering free admission on Saturday and celebrations of Black history and culture. It’s part of the community celebration happening at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park.

The festivities will include live music, dance, food, and presentations. In addition, a Juneteenth block party will take place at the Hasbro Game Park and there will be hair braiding at the Play Lab. You can learn more here. Here’s the schedule:

Drum Circle by Womba Africa, Riedman Commons — 10:45 a.m.

Opening Ceremony from the Martin Luther King Jr Commission, Adams Atrium — 11 a.m.

Meet-and-Greet with a Patriotic Captain and Mermaid Princess, Adams Atrium— noon, 1 p.m., and 2 p.m.

Miracles Dance Studio, Paychex Theater — 12:30 p.m.

Dreamseeds Jazz Band, Adams Atrium —1 p.m.

Hip Hop Violin by Keicheira Marshall-Hosier,Paychex Theater — 1:30 p.m.

Meet-and-Greet with Miss Sweet Potato Pie, Adams Atrium — 1:30 p.m.

Cooking Demonstration with Chef Nada Mays, Paychex Theater — 2 p.m.

Draper Dance Lesson, Adams Atrium — 2:30 p.m.