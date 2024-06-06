Katy Eberts, local band member injured in crash, can now walk on her own

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Katy Eberts, a member of the local band The Seven Wonders who was paralyzed in a van crash, can now walk on her own.

Eberts posted a video to her Facebook page on Wednesday showing her taking steps with a cane. Eberts wrote that the past year has brought incomprehensible challenges but has also shown her an enormous amount of love. You can watch the video here.

Eberts, a keyboardist for the Fleetwood Mac tribute band, suffered a spinal cord injury after the band’s van overturned almost a year ago, on July 20, while they were traveling to perform in Syracuse. She was paralyzed from the chest down and spent hours each day working with physical therapists, with her husband Brian by her side. It wasn’t until September that she was discharged from the hospital.

Eberts said she’s celebrating life and the fact that she is still here. Here is her full Facebook post from Wednesday:

“Today, I am celebrating life and the fact that I’m still here. All I wanted to do today is walk on my own. Thank you Kelly Schauf for letting me prove to myself I could do it. And thank you to my camera man husband who has been the rock to my roll. I love you beyond measure Brian Eberts. This past year has brought incomprehensible challenges but it has also presented me with an enormous amount of love. I have been scrolling and reading all of your messages and again, I find myself humbled. Each day, try to wake up optimistic and with the intention of being kind and gentle. You never know when we’ll all need each other.”

Members of Eberts’ band have held concerts, including one last September at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center, to benefit her recovery.