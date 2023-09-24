Local bands and fans gather for “Concert for Katy” at Rochester Riverside Convention Center

ROCHESTER, N.Y. -Multiple bands gathered at the Rochester Riverside Convention center Saturday for the “Concert for Katy” benefiting The Seven Wonders band member Katy Eberts recovery from a car accident last July.

Katy Eberts was released from the rehabilitation clinic at Unity Hospital in Greece on Friday.

Katy’s brother-in-law Billy Eberts said that it was great to see so many people at the concert supporting her.

“The response has been great. Not only for this, but ya know, just between the Go Fund Me, the t-shirt sales, and people venmoing stuff in, ya know, just calling up and text messages and sharing their own stories,” Eberts said.

Seven bands played at the concert and while Katy was hoping to make it down, Billy said that her presence was felt by all who attended.

“I was expecting two bands and a couple hundred people and here we got an all day event and honestly this could have been a week long thing. We had so many bands that wanted to volunteer,” Eberts said.

Eberts injured her spinal cord when The Seven Wonders’ van traveling on the thruway crashed on it’s way to Syracuse.

Eberts is now paralyzed from the chest down but making progress every day.

Since then, support for Katy has come from musicians and fans across the country, including Gloria Estefan who recently made a donation.

Band member Teagan Ward said, “It was very, ya know, it was a surprise. Gloria Estefan I know was in a similar accident with her tour bus many years ago.”

Ward said that she knows Katy will keep fighting and has the support of the community she calls home.

“I know its only going to go on, keep getting better for her. So, she’s a fighter and we are very happy she’s getting better and getting the support she needs,” Ward said.