Kelvin Vickers to be sentenced Thursday on murder charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The man who killed Rochester Police Officer Tony Mazurkiewicz will find out his fate in court Thursday.

A jury convicted Kelvin Vickers of shooting and killing Mazurkiewicz and injuring Officer Sino Seng in July 2022.

The jury found Vickers guilty of murder for the deaths of Ricky Collinge and Myjel Rand on North Clinton Avenue less than 48 hours prior.

Vickers is looking at 65 years to life in prison.