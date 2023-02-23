Three teens shot, 1 fatal, in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester police say three teens have been shot in Rochester on Thursday, and one of them has died.

Police say one 17-year-old was shot on St. James Street around 1:30 p.m. and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Strong Memorial Hospital. One male is in custody.

Police responded to another shooting on Alphonse Street at 2:30 p.m. and found a teenage boy shot in his upper body. The victim died at the scene. The Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating the incident and will release more information once it’s available.

At 2:41 p.m. police say another teenage boy was shot in the area of Remington and Lang streets. The victim was brought to Strong Memorial Hospital and is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are investigating whether these three incidents are connected.

News10NBC will continue to provide updates on these incidents as they become available.