Lawmakers and activists will hold rally Friday against casino proposal in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A rally is planned on Friday starting at noon in protest of a proposal to build a casino in downtown Rochester.

State lawmakers, social justice advocates, and faith leaders are speaking out against what they call a backroom deal between the Seneca Nation and the governor’s office. The rally is being led by The Arc of Justice.

Members of the Rochester State Assembly Delegation met virtually with leaders of the Seneca Nation on Thursday. Assemblymember Harry Bronson says officials with the Seneca Nation shared why they want the casino here and how it would benefit the Seneca Nation. Bronson and the other local lawmakers asked them to reconsider.

“What happens from here is that the governor’s folks and the Seneca Nation need to go back to the negation table and try to come up with an alternative plan,” Bronson said.

No commitments have been made by either side. The rally is at the Liberty Pole.