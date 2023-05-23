Lawyers for late Brighton ax murderer appeal conviction

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – James Krauseneck died in prison over two weeks ago, but his legal fight to clear his name lives on.

Krauseneck was convicted last September of killing his wife Cathy with an ax in their Brighton home in 1982.

Krauseneck had an appeal pending when he died of cancer. Because he died during the appeal process, the indictment was dismissed, and the appeal was vacated.

But his attorneys tell News10NBC they have submitted a new brief challenging his conviction because they want to clear his name. They claim the 40-year delay between Cathy Krauseneck’s murder and trying her husband was unjustified, that Krauseneck did not get a fair trial, and his due process rights were violated.

