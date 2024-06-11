Layoffs will not happen at MCC, board of trustees announces

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After months of discussions, public meetings, and protests, layoffs are not coming to Monroe Community College.

The college’s board of trustees announcing late Monday night that it has approved voluntary retirement and voluntary separation opportunities for eligible full-time teaching faculty.

The college announced in May that it was proposing layoffs because of an enrollment decline since the pandemic, looking to downsize its teaching faculty.

The MCC Faculty Association, the union that represents teaching faculty and other employees, said the layoffs should only be a last resort and it was working with the college to prevent the layoffs. In late May, MCC faculty and students held a picket to speak out against the layoffs.

These opportunities, combined with several other capacity-building strategies, are the outcome of conversations over the past several months between a team of representatives from the Administration, MCC’s Faculty Association Union and the Faculty Senate.

In a statement, the MCC Board of Trustees said its grateful that the campus community came together to achieve a sustainable outcome in the college’s “fiscal health”. It says the decision was the outcome of months of conservations with the union and with the MCC Faculty Senate, the faculty’s governing body. Here is the full statement:

“At the June 10, 2024 Monroe Community College Board of Trustees meeting, the Board approved Voluntary Retirement and Voluntary Separation opportunities for eligible full-time teaching faculty. These opportunities, combined with several other capacity-building strategies, are the outcome of conversations over the past several months between a team of representatives from the Administration, MCC’s Faculty Association Union and the Faculty Senate. These conversations have supported our on-going commitment to shared governance, honoring our collective bargaining agreement, and reducing adverse impacts on MCC students and our workforce. Details of these opportunities will be shared with the College community in the coming days.“

“Our work related to protecting our institution’s long-term financial health is far from over. Still, we are confident these measures will have a marked positive impact on the College and students. We are grateful to all in the MCC community who came together to achieve a sustainable, positive, and productive outcome as this next step to address our fiscal health. Together, we will lead MCC into the next chapter of transforming lives through equity, opportunity, innovation, and excellence with a continued focus on the success of our students.”

News10NBC has reached out to the MCC Faculty Association for a statement but has not heard back yet.