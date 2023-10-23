Li-Cycle is pausing construction of Rochester hub

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Li-Cycle is pausing the construction of its facility’s expansion at Eastman Business Park that aims to turn to facility into a national leader in recycling lithium-ion batteries.

The Toronto-based company Li-Cycle chose Rochester as the location for a first-of-its-kind battery resource recovery hub in North America. However, rising construction costs has forced the company to pause construction, the Li-Cycle announced on Monday. Li-Cycle will re-evaluate its scope and budget.

Li-Cycle says its continuing to work with the U.S. Department of Energy, which gave the company a $375 million loan in February. That loan seeks to turn Rochester into a hub for recycling lithium-ion batteries, used to power electric cars, phones, and other items.