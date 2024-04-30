Little Wegmans inside Strong Museum will temporarily close for renovations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The little Wegmans inside the Strong National Museum of Play has temporarily closed for renovations.

The Wegmans Super Kids Market will remain closed through May 22. The exhibit will get multiple upgrades including new carpet, paint, and new shopping carts. The Strong is also adding activities for little play-shoppers like a cake-decorating space and an interactive manager’s stand.

The renovations come almost a year after the Strong Museum unveiled its 90,000-square-foot expansion. The expansion, unveiled last June, included new interactive exhibits and a new home for the World Video Game Hall of Fame. The museum is also the home of the National Toy Hall of Fame.