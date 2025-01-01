Livingston and Wayne counties both swear in their first female district attorney

FINGER LAKES REGION — A new year means new leadership in the district attorney’s office for two counties in the region.

Ashley Williams, sworn in for Livingston County, and Christine Callanan, sworn in for Wayne County, will both serve as their county’s first-ever female district attorney.

DA Williams took the oath of office on New Year’s Eve at the county’s courthouse. Williams defeated longtime district attorney Greg McCaffery during the November election. DA Williams spoke with News10NBC about her vision for the county and how she plans to work with law enforcement.

DA Callanan took the oath of office on New Year’s Day at noon at the Wayne County Courthouse. She has served as the acting district attorney for the past year. Law enforcement members and community leaders attended her swearing in.