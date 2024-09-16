Local leaders gather to support bill aiming to improve breast cancer screening access

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local leaders gathered at The Breast Cancer Coalition on Monday to support legislation aiming to make breast cancer screenings easier to access.

The Find It Early Act would provide health coverage at no cost for additional screenings for people at the greatest risk of breast cancer. It comes after the Food and Drug Administration updated its requirements for breast cancer screening to require medical professionals to explain breast density results to every patient. News10NBC spoke with local doctors about why breast density matters in screenings.

Rep. Joe Morelle, who co-sponsored the Find It Early Act, said the goal of the legislation is to help save lives.

“To combat this devastating illness, we need to encourage the expansion of and early detection treatment options for women,” he said.

Christina Thompson, Executive Director of the Breast Cancer Coalition, added that improving access to cancer screening is an important step in reducing disparities in cancer outcomes based on income or background. You can read the Find It Early Act here.