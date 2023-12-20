Local leaders will speak about funding for a new 24-hour veterinary facility Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Local elected officials will speak about funding for a new 24-hour emergency veterinary hospital in the Rochester area on Wednesday.

The area has lacked a 24-hour clinic since Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Services in Brighton reduced its hours in January of 2022. This November, the clinic permanently closed, citing nationwide shortages in veterinary staff.

County Executive Adam Bello and Rep. Joe Morelle will make the announcement at 10:30 a.m. at the Animal Hospital of Rochester on University Avenue.