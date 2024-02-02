Local radio show host and business professor is running for Monroe County Clerk

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local radio show host and adjunct business professor at Roberts Wesleyan University has announced that he’s running for Monroe County Clerk.

Peter Vazquez is the host of the radio show The Next Steps Show on WYSL. His announcement comes months after County Clerk Jamie Romeo launched her campaign for her second term. Romeo was appointed as county clerk in February 2020 by former Governor Andrew Cuomo, then elected for her first four-year term in November of 2020.

Vaquez says his campaign will focus on “creating opportunities for growth, celebrating diversity, and advocating for ethical integrity,” He also says he is “committed to the principles of a free market and limited government, emphasizing the importance of integrity and liberty in governance.”

Election Day this year will be on Nov. 5.