Lollypop Farm Clear the Shelter Week begins Sunday

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Clear the Shelter Week at Lollypop Farm starts on Sunday, July 9. People can adopt pets for free until Saturday, July 15.

The pet adoption event will take place at Lollypop Farm’s main campus on Victor Road in Fairport and at satellite locations in Brighton, Greece, and Webster. No appointments are necessary. Adoption hours are from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday. The hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Lollypop Farms says about 575 animals are currently in their care, including cats, dogs, and rabbits. In early June, Lollypop Farm took 197 cats in their care after a Humane Society investigation found them at a home in Gates.

You can learn more about pet adoption here. Reptiles, large birds, and farmyard animals are not included in the free adoption event.