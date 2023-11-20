Lollypop Farm will celebrate 150th anniversary with proclamation from lawmakers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lollypop Farm will celebrate its 150th anniversary on Monday with a proclamation from local lawmakers.

Monroe County and the Town of Perinton will issue special proclamations honoring the shelter that, during last year alone, helped to find homes for more than 4,100 animals.

State Senator Jeremy Cooney and Assemblymember Jen Lunsford will formally present a legislative resolution to honor Lollypop Farm.

The non-profit was created back in 1873 with a meeting to organize a society to prevent cruelty to animals. Lollypop Farm was involved in nearly 1,600 cat spay and neuter surgeries, donated over 13,000 pounds of food, and helped to keep 43 pets in their homes through assistance programs. Lollypop also helped more than 4,500 animals with clinic exams.