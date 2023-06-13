Longtime major golf tournament volunteer who News10NBC profiled dies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Frank Walshe, the 85-year-old Oak Hill PGA Championship volunteer who News10NBC profiled, has died.

The PGA Championship in Rochester was the 51st major golf tournament that Walshe has volunteered or worked at. He he’s also helped with other Oak Hill tournaments including the 1989 US Open, the Ryder Cup in the 90s, and the 2013 PGA Championship.

Walshe died suddenly two days after returning to Ireland from Rochester. News10NBC sends condolences to his family in Dublin.

A sad update to this story from the PGA.

85-year-old PGA volunteer from Ireland working his 51st major tournament https://t.co/iMfdgLmhPY pic.twitter.com/Vv0ztEYFPl — Berkeley Brean (@whec_bbrean) June 12, 2023