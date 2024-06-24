Loved ones honor 6-year-old killed after being hit by car a year ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Loved ones held a balloon release on Sunday in memory of a 6-year-old killed when he was hit by a car on Thurston Road just over a year ago.

People honored the life of Ryan “RJ” Grantham Jr. also known as Bear. Since her son’s death, Farasa Brown has advocated for traffic safety. The city recently installed a crosswalk in his honor. The new crosswalk includes high-visibility pavement markings and rectangular rapid-flashing beacons to enhance the visibility of people crossing the street.

Monroe county leaders have also started efforts to pass Ryan’s Law, meant to help create safety corridors on heavily traveled roads.