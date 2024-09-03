Man accused of beating girlfriend to death at home on Hazelwood Terrace in front of child

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is accused of beating his girlfriend to death at a home on Hazelwood Terrace in front of a child in late August.

Walter Balkum, 49, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree manslaughter. Rochester Police say the victim, 43-year-old Melikah Bruner, had an order of protection against him. That order went in place after Balkum was previously arrested and indicted in June for an assault against her.

Balkum is accused of repeatedly hitting Bruner in the head and upper body. Police went to the home the night of Aug. 27 after a child called 911 to report that their mother’s boyfriend was attacking their mother. By the time officers arrived, Bruner was dead.

RPD says Balkum ran from the scene before they arrived. That set off a search for him and, after tips from community members, he was arrested at a home on Galusha Street.

While charges were pending on his previous assault arrest, Balkum was released from custody and placed on electronic monitoring. Five days before Bruner was killed, a judge ordered for Balkum’s electronic monitor to be removed while he was in Monroe County Court for pre-trial. Balkum’s defense argued that the monitor was hindering him from getting a job.

Balkum has four previous felony convictions, two of which were violent, and seven previous misdemeanor convictions. Earlier, RPD shared a photo of Balkum as a suspect and asked anyone with information to come forward.

Police say that a grand jury may consider additional charges against Balkum. He will be arraigned on Tuesday in Rochester City Court.