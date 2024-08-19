Man accused of firing at RPD officer, hitting his cruiser, is due in court

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man accused of firing at a Rochester Police officer during a traffic stop is due in court on Monday morning.

Ronald Adams is scheduled for arraignment in Monroe County Court. He is charged with the attempted aggravated murder of an officer.

The veteran police officer was conducting an unrelated traffic stop at Grape and Smith streets on July 18. Police say that, while the officer was sitting inside of his cruiser with the lights on, Adams approached his cruiser and fired multiple gunshots at the officer. Adams wasn’t involved in the traffic stop.

Two shots hit the officer’s cruiser. Adams took off prompting county, state, and federal agents to search for him. Officers searched yard by yard and a New York State Police helicopter searched by air.

RPD Captain Frank Umbrino says it was really a team effort.

“We credit all the officers who quickly responded to help him out,” Umbrino said. “We need to give a shoutout to all the people who live in that neighborhood because the assistance we got from the community was awesome. It played a big part in bringing this case to a quick apprehension and arrest of the suspect.”

The officer was not injured. Adams is being held without bail.