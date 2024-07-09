Man accused of killing cab driver in Rochester appears before a judge

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man accused of shooting and pistol-whipping a cab driver to death in Rochester appeared in Monroe County Court on Tuesday. David Porter appeared before a judge for a motions hearing.

Rochester Police say Porter got into a cab and repeatedly hit the driver, David Treese III, with a handgun while demanding money. RPD says Porter then shot the driver at a close range at least five times in the upper body and continued to pistol-whip him even after he was shot. According to RPD, the pistol-whipping continued until the cab was at Bay Street near Rhor Street, where Treese stumbled out of the driver’s seat and died on the sidewalk.

News10NBC was the only station at the hearing and spoke with the both the district attorney’s office and Porter’s defense attorney.

“The people affected have family members who are also affected, and that’s where we have to start with everything,” said Perry Duckles, First Assistant District Attorney for Monroe County.

Michael Schiano, Porter’s defense attorney, argued that his client was under the influence of drugs.

“It’s going to be our position he was under the influence of drugs at the time this all happened. It’s pretty clear from the video we saw that he was under the influence of both narcotic drugs and some other type of drugs I’m sure,” Schiano said.

Porter faces charges for first-degree murder. A hearing is scheduled to address statements he made to police on the night of the incident.