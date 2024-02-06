Man accused of killing girl in Rochester 20 years ago appears in court

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl in Rochester 20 years ago appeared in court on Monday.

Timothy Kuhn, 63, is charged with murder and arson in connection with the death of Savannah Streber. He was arrested in Florida in December.

Rochester Police say that, back in February of 2004, Kuhn threw a Molotov cocktail onto the back porch of Streber’s house on Yates Street.

The girl died in her mother’s bed. Police say Kuhn had a “volatile relationship” with Streber’s mother. He is due back in court next month.