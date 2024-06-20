Man accused of killing two people on Rialto Street arraigned in county court

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man accused of shooting and killing two people on a porch on Rialto Street was arraigned in Monroe County Court on Thursday.

Jermaine Williams is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.

Rochester Police say the 22-year-old fired more than a dozen shots at a group of people outside a home on May 6. Shatina Jones and Timothy Chealey were killed and a third person was injured.

Chaos erupted during Williams’ last court appearance when a brawl broke out. Jones’ daughters and sister spoke to News10NBC about what it was like to lose their loved one.

Williams was previous arraigned in Rochester City Court as well. If convicted, Williams faces 15 to 25 years in prison.