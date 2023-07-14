Man arraigned for fatally shooting 38-year-old after fistfight on Genesee Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Stephan Jefferson, accused of fatally shooting a 38-year-old after a fistfight at Genesee and Hopkins streets, was arraigned in a Rochester courtroom on Friday morning.

Rochester Police and U.S. Marshalls arrested Jefferson on Thursday as he was riding his bicycle on the city’s east side. Police say he shot Dwayne Hall Jr. at point blank on Wednesday.

“This hit home. This is really hard. It’s not like he was sick. They took a life,” said Christine Hall, the aunt of the victim. “I appreciate everybody who did their part to get this guy but justice needs to be served for my nephew.”

Hall’s family told News10NBC that Hall’s mother was killed by gun violence when he was a child.

RPD said Jefferson and Hall had gotten into a fistfight at about 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday — adding that when the fight ended and Hall began to walk away, Jefferson retrieved a handgun, pointed it at Hall, and fired one gunshot, hitting Hall in the chest.

Hall was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Police said Hall and Jefferson used to live in the same neighborhood and the fight is believed to be the result of a previous dispute.