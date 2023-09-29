Man arraigned for murder of 41-year-old inside bar on East Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The man accused of killing a 41-year-old inside a bar on East Avenue on May 29 appeared in court on Friday morning.

Randy Burney, 36, was arraigned for the murder of Kimanhi Hinds. Police say Burney was inside Flower City Station while Hinds was fighting with a woman.

Officers say Burney shot Hinds at point blank range, killing him. Another gunshot struck and wounded a security guard at the bar that night. The hearing was highly emotional for the victim’s family.

“I’m very mad and sad for my children. They don’t have a father. He came back here to be with them. And then he took his life,” said a family member.

Despite attempted life-saving measures from civilians and officers, Hinds died at the scene.