Man arrested for shooting in February on Cottage Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. —The U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested a man in Rochester for a shooting in February on Cottage Street.

Darvon Harring, 26, is accused of firing a bullet into a home, which grazed a man inside. Marshals say they found Harring walking on Jay Street. They say he resisted arrest by trying to run and then charged at the officers while reaching for his waistband. Task force members eventually took Harring into custody and said they recovered his loaded handgun.

Harring is at the Monroe County Jail. He was wanted by the Rochester Police Department for assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and is now facing an additional weapons charge.

The U.S. Marshals Task Force is made up of members of the RPD, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, and New York State Parole.